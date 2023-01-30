Woman charged following downtown homicide

A 31-year-old woman has been charged following the death of a 65-year-old man police say was a homicide.

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged Joy Nancy Moose with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Richard Darryl Wheeler.

Moose was arrested on Jan. 28.

Police said Wheeler was found suffering from injures in an apartment in the 300 block of Hargrave Street on Jan. 25. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police allege Wheeler and Moose were “acquaintances” at the time of the homicide.

Moose was also charged with assaulting a peace officer, with police alleging she assaulted one of the homicide detectives while in custody.

None of the charges against her have been proven in court. Moose remains in custody.