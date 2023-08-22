Woman charged following Spryfield stabbing: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Halifax police say a 30-year-old woman is facing charges after a man was stabbed Monday morning in Spryfield.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person at a home on Hilden Drive around 6:20 a.m.
Police say they found a man at the scene who had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other
Brittany Ruth Ann Ward was arrested at the scene. She is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face the following charges:
- assault with a weapon
- aggravated assault
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- four counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order
