Woman charged for allegedly impersonating a nurse in Ontario long-term care homes
Police have charged an Oshawa woman who allegedly impersonated a nurse, working for at least four retirement homes and long-term care homes throughout the GTA.
According to Durham police, the suspect impersonated a registered practical nurse and managed to gain employment as such at various senior homes and long-term care homes from 2021 onward.
Police allege that she had fraudulent documentation from various governing bodies to bolster her job applications and that she is not in fact registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario.
They did not list the homes where she was allegedly employed under false pretenses.
Investigators said in a news release Thursday that they arrested a suspect on March 8.
They said 25-year-old Aaliyah-Elizabeth Sampat has been charged with 11 offences, including fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, personation with intent, and possessing identity information with inference of fraud.
The charges have not yet been tested in court.
