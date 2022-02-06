Woman charged in 2 stranger attacks in Vancouver 4 days apart
Vancouver police say they have arrested a woman for assaulting people apparently at random for the second time in a week.
Samantha Towedo, 38, is charged with two counts of assault, one stemming from an incident on Saturday in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood and the other from an altercation in Marpole on Feb. 1.
The charges against Towedo have not been proven in court.
Saturday's incident happened near the intersection of Main Street and National Avenue in the afternoon, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.
The VPD said officers were on patrol when they spotted the suspect "randomly kicking and punching people as she walked."
After arresting her, officers were approached by a 26-year-old man who alleged that Towedo had assaulted him. Two other victims were identified, but told police they didn't want to participate in a court process, police said.
The Feb. 1 incident happened near Marine Gateway.
"In that incident, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the face when she declined to give a cigarette to a stranger," police said in their release.
