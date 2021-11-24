Woman charged in armed robbery at White Oaks Mall
Police have charged a London, Ont. woman after an armed robbery at a south end shopping mall.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a store in side White Oaks Mall.
According to police, a store employee observed a woman select items and attempt to leave the store without paying, when confronted by a mall security officer, she reportedly brandished a handgun.
The then fled on foot and police were contacted.
A suspect was arrested a short time later in the area of Bradley Avenue and Jalna Boulevard.
Stolen property and a replica firearm were recovered.
As a result of the police investigation, a 31-year-old London woman has been charged with armed robbery and failing to comply with a release order.
She was held in custody ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.
