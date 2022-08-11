Woman charged in connection to Cambridge break-in: WRPS

Police say a woman was arrested and charged following a break-in at a Cambridge home on Wednesday.

Waterloo regional police said around 7:50 a.m., they received reports of a break and enter in progress in the area of Kerr Street and Beverly Street.

Officers responded to the area and found a woman at the scene.

An investigation determined the woman was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and Percocet pills. A large sum of money, government ID, and various weapons - including a stun gun, pepper spray, and an assortment of knives - were also confiscated.

A 42-year-old woman was charged with the following:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking (4x)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (3x)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (2x)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of identity documents

The woman was held in custody for a bail hearing.