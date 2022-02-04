Woman charged in connection to fatal crash that killed Huron County priest

OPP have charged a South Huron resident in relation to a fatal crash that killed a popular Catholic priest near Dashwood, Ont. last fall.

Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15 collision on Bronson Line.

Lovingly known as 'Father Matt' by his parishes in Zurich and St. Joseph, the jovial George was described as "larger than life."

On Friday, OPP announced that Laura Masse, 35, has been charged with careless driving causing death.

The accused will appear in a Goderich court on March 8.