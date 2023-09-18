Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury

A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.

Officers from the community street crime unit and Manitoulin detachment searched a business on Sable Street East in the Massey area along Highway 17 shortly after noon Sept. 14, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

"Police located cannabis, psilocybin, as well as unmarked cigarettes," OPP said.

The local woman was charged with unlawfully selling and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it, having a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, having unmarked cigarettes for sale, having a quantity of unmarked cigarettes and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released after a bail hearing on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court in Espanola on Oct. 3.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.