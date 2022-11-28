Woman charged in gas station robbery: Halifax police

A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a gas station and threatening a staff member with a weapon, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

Officers responded to the robbery on Saturday around 10:40 p.m.

Police say a woman walked into the store and started stealing merchandise.

A store employee confronted her and then police say she threatened the employee with a weapon before running away.

Officers found the suspect on Saturday at a nearby hotel and arrested her without incident, say police.

Samantha Jeanne Forbes, 31, was due in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of robbery and breach of probation.

She is also facing seven counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation, charges police say are in relation to seven other incidents.