Woman charged in hit-and-run in northern Manitoba community
A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run in northern Manitoba that left a 55-year-old man in hospital.
Mounties say on Saturday night a vehicle driving on Ducharme Street in Cormorant, Manitoba – a community about 80 kilometres northeast of The Pas – hit a pedestrian and then drove away.
RCMP said officers from The Pas responded to the hit-and-run shortly after 11 p.m. The 55-year-old man who had been hit by the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say a 59-year-old woman was arrested following an investigation. Mounties allege when she was taken to the RCMP detachment, her breath samples were over the legal limit.
The woman, from Moose Lake, is facing charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm. The charges have not been proven in court.
The woman was released from custody and set to be in court in The Pas on July 12.
RCMP said the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.
