Woman charged in hit & run after man assaulted and left in street: Regina police
A Regina woman has been charged in a hit and run that happened after a man was assaulted and left on the street, according to the Regina Police Service.
Police said officers were sent to the 1300 block of Victoria Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress.
In a press release, police said a witness saw a man being assaulted by a group of people, who ran away and left the 33-year-old victim on the street.
The man was then hit by a vehicle whose driver continued westbound on Victoria Avenue.
EMS took the man to hospital with serious injuries.
A 47-year-old woman has been charged with failure to stop after a collision that causes bodily harm. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Dec. 16.
Regina police are still investigating the assault that left the man on the road. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is ask to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
