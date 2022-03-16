Woman charged in relation to robbery at Halifax business: police

A 42-year-old woman has been charged in relation to a robbery in Halifax Tuesday.

Just before 9 p.m., the Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Michaels store located at 45 Washmill Lake Drive.

According to police, a woman entered the store and demanded money, before fleeing with a quantity of cash.

Police say no one was injured during the incident and a suspect was arrested without incident a short time later.

Melody D. Wolfe was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face one count of robbery.