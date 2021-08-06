Woman charged in shooting death of London, Ont. teen

Police have charged a 19-year-old London, Ont. woman in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva.

Emily Altmann is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police responded to a large gathering in southwest London, in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, shortly after 1 a.m. on July 31.

Silva was found suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

Altmann made her first court appearance Friday via video in Courtroom #12 where she was remanded in custody until her next court appearance on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.