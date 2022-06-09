Woman charged in 'unprovoked' stabbings at Walmart, Superstore in Surrey

Charges have been approved against a 33-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed two people on two separate days in Surrey's Guildford area.

The first victim was stabbed at the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue on June 2, and the second was stabbed at a nearby Walmart on 152 Street on June 4.

Authorities described the first victim's injuries as serious, and the second's as non-life-threatening. In a news release, Surrey RCMP said both attacks appear to have been "unprovoked."

Officers arrested a suspect after the second incident. On Thursday, the RCMP announced Chantelle Ashley Mulleady has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Mulleady is being held in custody pending her next court appearance.