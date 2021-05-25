Woman charged with aggravated assault after alleged stabbing in Cumberland House, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 22-year-old woman in connection to an alleged stabbing in Cumberland House.

According to a news release, RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. at a home on Cook Avenue. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

The investigation led officers to a different home on Cook Avenue, where they arrested a woman.

Payton Crate has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with release order conditions.

Crate was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.