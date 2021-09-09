Woman charged with allegedly stealing $16,500 from employer: Guelph police

A Puslinch woman has been arrested in connection with a hefty theft from a business in Guelph.

In January, police were contacted by officials from a south-side business, regarding an internal theft.

Authorities say an employee processed more than 80 product returns between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021, crediting her own debit card for the returns.

The company calculated a loss of approximately $16,500. The employee was terminated once the theft was uncovered.

Following an investigation, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.

She will appear in Guelph court Dec. 7.