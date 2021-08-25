Video appears to show woman starting fire after crashing vehicle through Pickering home

A 37-year-old woman is facing charges after she repeatedly drove a vehicle through the garage door of a residence in Pickering, eventually leading to a large fire that consumed much of the home.

Police say that they were first called to the scene late Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call regarding a woman who had repeatedly driven into a garage door belonging to a residence.

They say that after the door eventually broke the woman proceeded to drive her vehicle into the residence. The vehicle then caught fire, eventually igniting the residence itself.

A contractor who was working in the area at the time captured most of the incident on video and posted it to YouTube.

The footage shows the contractor entering the garage to check on the woman’s wellbeing. But when he looks inside the vehicle something in the woman’s hand can be seen on fire. The man screams to the woman to get out of the car but she refuses, at which point the man exits the garage to call 911.

“She is lighting her ***** car on fire. She has a Tim Hortons cup and she has it on fire,” he is heard telling another individual.

About 10 minutes into the video heavy black smoke starts billowing from the garage and the contractor bangs on the door of the home to ensure nobody is home, all while still filming.

A woman then emerges from the garage. At that point two men are seen attempting to hold her back but she appears to free herself from their grip after a brief struggle.

Meanwhile, the fire quickly spreads and within a few minutes the residence is engulfed in flames.

Police say that the woman did flee the area but was found nearby and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

She is facing four charges, including arson and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

At this point it is unclear how much damage was caused to the home.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.