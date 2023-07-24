Woman charged with arson at Alliston home
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police arrested a woman accused of intentionally setting a fire in a garage in New Tecumseth.
Nottawasaga OPP says crews responded to the fire on Victoria Street in Alliston in the early morning hours on Saturday.
The residents woke up to the smell of smoke and fled the house safely before emergency crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The homeowner told CTV News he was renting the garage to a couple who he says was two months behind on the rent.
A 31-year-old woman from New Tecumseth is charged with arson - damage to property.
Police ask anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
