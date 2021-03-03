A 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday.

The fire took place early in the morning at a multi-unit structure on Third Street Northwest.

Police said the house was completely engulfed in flames, noting that it took crews more than three hours to extinguish the fire.

Mounties allege a suspect ignited items on the home’s porch, which caused the fire.

Everyone inside the house got out safely.

Mounties determined the fire was suspicious and continued to investigate.

On Tuesday, officers in Portage la Prairie arrested a woman on charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Police said this woman was known to have been at the house that went on fire, so while in custody, officers questioned her.

Officers have now also charged the woman with arson with disregard for human life and arson with damage to property. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are not naming the suspect due to concerns for her safety. She remains in custody.