Woman charged with arson in fire at Guelph Super 8

Guelph police have charged a woman with arson in connection to a fire at the Super 8 motel.

The fire happened around 4:45 a.m. on May 27 at the motel located on Woodlawn Road West at Silvercreek Parkway North.

The fire started in a second-storey room and caused extensive damage to several other rooms. More than two dozen guests were displaced in the fire and one person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Police said further investigation with the help of the Office of the Fire Marshal found the fire started in a bed. Damage from the fire was estimated around $750,000.

A 49-year-old Guelph woman was charged with arson with disregard for human life. She's scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5.