Woman charged with arson in Prince Albert event centre fire

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre fire.

The Prince Albert Deputy Fire Chief said the fire started on the lower office area of the building and it quickly spread to the second level on Friday morning.

The building is owned by the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and was a meeting spot for community events.

As a result of the fire, the Fine Arts Festival, sport tournaments, round dances and other events will be impacted.

The woman charged is set to make her first court appearance on Tuesday morning.