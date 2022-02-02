Woman charged with assault after woman stabbed in Eskasoni, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly stabbed a woman in Eskasoni, N.S.
The RCMP responded to a report of an assault at an apartment on Sanwel Paul Drive around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police say two women at the apartment had gotten into a fight and one woman was stabbed. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.
Police say they arrested a 35-year-old woman at the scene without incident.
Sarah Rose Denny, 35, of Eskasoni is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Denny was remanded into custody. She is due to appear in Sydney provincial court Thursday morning.
-
Gas vs Electric: How much you can actually save by switching to an EV?With the price of gas at an all time high in Ottawa, many people are turning to electric cars for their daily commute. But is it actually cheaper to drive an electric car over gas?
-
Truck convoy costs Ottawa’s busiest mall millions in lost revenueThe CF Rideau Centre will remain closed until at least Feb. 6 as the "Freedom Convoy" protest continues in downtown Ottawa.
-
How a Saskatoon curler ended up on Team YukonThere’s a Saskatoon curler who is going to be heading to the Tim Horton's Brier in a month’s time — but he’s not representing Saskatchewan.
-
Motorbike racer Torin Collins is heading overseas to take the next step in his racing careerEver since he was a little boy, Torin Collins has dreamed of racing against the best in the world in the Grand Prix championships.
-
No parking for wood splitter at centre of case against former B.C. clerk, court hearsThe former facilities manager at the British Columbia legislature told a trial Wednesday that a wood splitter was being stored at the clerk's home while a parking spot was sorted out for it in Victoria.
-
Downtown businesses and BIA embrace University of Windsor taking over Ouellette Ave. buildingThere are vacancies and lease signs that could be on the verge of disappearing at 300 Ouellette Avenue.
-
Police arrest man on outstanding warrants west of EdmontonEdson RCMP arrested a man for outstanding warrants on Monday.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.