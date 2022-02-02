Woman charged with assault after woman stabbed in Eskasoni, N.S.

A woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly stabbed a woman in Eskasoni, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report of an assault at an apartment on Sanwel Paul Drive around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say two women at the apartment had gotten into a fight and one woman was stabbed. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

Police say they arrested a 35-year-old woman at the scene without incident.

Sarah Rose Denny, 35, of Eskasoni is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Denny was remanded into custody. She is due to appear in Sydney provincial court Thursday morning.