iHeartRadio

Woman charged with assault at a Caledonia school

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

A 41-year-old woman is facing charges after police responded to a complaint of an assault at a school in Caledonia.

Ontario Provincial Police were told it happened on November 8.

Following an investigation, OPP laid an assault charge on Nov. 23.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Cayuga court at a later date.

No further details have been given at this time.

12