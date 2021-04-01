Woman charged with assault in Abbeydale stabbing

A man who was dropped off at a northeast hospital with stab wounds on Monday is recovering and police have now charged a Calgary woman with aggravated assault.

Police say they were called to the Peter Lougheed Centre at about 6:20 a.m. on Monday, March 29 after a man was taken there suffering from stab wounds. The man had surgery and is now in stable condition.

Officers were able to determine a possible location for the stabbing and went to a residence in the 1200 block of Abbeydale Drive N.E.

Several witness were at the residence when police arrived. A search warrant was executed and two suspects identified.

"Addressing violence in our community is a priority for the Service. The quick action of patrol officers who responded to this incident and immediately located and contained the scene was instrumental in this investigation," said Staff Sergeant Kurt Jacobs in a release. "It allowed us to efficiently direct our investigative resources who were able to identify suspects and wrap up this investigation relatively quickly."

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other and that an argument escalated into an assault.

Audrey Laura Corn, 22, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and will next appear in court on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Charges against the second suspect are pending.