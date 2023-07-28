Woman charged with attempted murder after child stabbed
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was stabbed on Wednesday.
According to Winnipeg Police, officers arrived at a home in the Burrows-Central Neighbourhood at approximately noon, finding the boy suffering from serious injuries.
A chest seal needed to be used to help the child, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.
A woman in her 20s was arrested on scene. She has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. She remains in custody.
Police are not naming the woman, as she and the victim are known to each other.
The child abuse unit is investigating.
-
Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae says he's gay in an announcement that's been warmly received by fansJapanese pop star Shinjiro Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality.
-
Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast will be towed to a new location after flames and smoke subsidedSalvage crews were preparing Saturday to tow a car-carrying cargo ship that has been burning for days to an anchor point in the North Sea after flames and smoke on board subsided, the Dutch government said.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid testsThe federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: policeA pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmasKyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
-
Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in OttawaHydro Ottawa says it is treating Friday's storm as a "multi-day restoration event" after power was knocked out to thousands of customers across the city.
-
Family-owned Eganville garage closes after 70 yearsAfter 70 years in business, one of the last family-owned automotive garages in the Ottawa Valley has serviced its last vehicle.
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strikeUnionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Thousands of workers at 27 Metro stores in GTA to strike after rejecting dealThousands of Metro grocery workers in the Greater Toronto Area will be on strike beginning Saturday after rejecting a tentative agreement.