Woman charged with attempted murder in Sudbury stabbing

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and robbery in connection with a stabbing on Pine Street on Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint at the intersection of Elm and Lorne streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. June 11 where a man seen with stab wounds required medical attention, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday.

He was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The woman is accused of stealing items from the 29-year-old male victim on Pine Street before stabbing him and then fleeing on foot.

Officers arrested the accused on Elm Street just before 2 p.m., police said.

She is also charged with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and being in possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in court Monday.

"This is a targeted incident as it is believed that the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

None of the charges has been proven in court.