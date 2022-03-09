Woman charged with attempted murder, robbery in Amherst stabbing

A woman has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a man was stabbed in Amherst, N.S.

The Amherst Police Department said officers received a report about a possible stabbing at a residence on Laplanche Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a 68-year-old man who had been stabbed several times.

The man was taken to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre. Police said the man was still being treated in hospital on Wednesday.

Police charged a 35-year-old Amherst woman with attempted murder and robbery on Tuesday.

Crystal Dawn Baker is due to appear in Amherst provincial court on Wednesday to face the charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.