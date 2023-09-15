Woman charged with careless driving after crash involving motorcycle sends 2 riders to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police charged a 46-year-old woman after a car and motorcycle collision on Highway 7 in Kawartha Lakes.
The crash happened Friday morning and forced a section of the highway to be closed for several hours.
Provincial police say the motorcycle operator, a 60-year-old man, and his 58-year-old female passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Police closed the area between Elm Tree Road and Monarch Road for the cleanup and investigation. It reopened around noon.
The driver of the car, from Woodville, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.
