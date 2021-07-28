Woman charged with careless driving in Waterloo crash

Regional police have charged a woman with careless driving causing bodily harm following a crash in Waterloo on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Erb Street East and Ellis Crescent North around 5:05 p.m. In a Wednesday news release, police said a BMW SUV was travelling southbound on Erb Street East when it collided with a Hummer.

Police said the Hummer was travelling east and hit the passenger side of the SUV.

The vehicles ended up on the lawn of a residence on Erb Street. A hydro pole was also damaged, according to police.

The driver of the BMW was hospitalized with minor injuries, and their passenger was taken to an out-of-region hospital with minor injuries. The Hummer driver wasn't injured.

The driver of the BMW, a 69-year-old woman from Toronto, was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The road was down to one lane for several hours on Tuesday while the hydro pole was repaired.