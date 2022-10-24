Woman charged with defrauding Waterloo business

A Cambridge woman, accused of defrauding a Waterloo business out of more than $140,000, is now facing charges.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they received a report in July 2021 about an employee who had been misappropriating funds.

Investigators determined that the business, which has not been identified, was defrauded out of more than $140,000.

A 49-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested on Oct. 19.

She’s been charged with fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, forgery, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.