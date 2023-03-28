Woman charged with driving impaired after crashing into guardrail on Hwy 11

A driver from Severn faces a 90-day licence suspension after police charged her with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11.

According to provincial police, the 35-year-old woman collided with the guardrail on Monday night, causing the vehicle to lose a wheel before crashing into the ditch in Oro-Medonte at Line 11.

Officers arrested the woman and took her to the detachment for further investigation.

She was released from custody on an undertaking with a court date scheduled in Orillia in May.

Along with the licence suspension, the vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the charges.