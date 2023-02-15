Woman charged with drug-related offences in Bradford raid

A 37-year-old woman faces drug-related charges following a search at a Bradford property.

Officers with the South Simcoe Street Crime Unit seized psilocybin (mushroom) products, including food items, drinks, teas, and complete mushrooms, during the search on Wednesday.

The service reminds the public any product containing psilocybin or its derivatives is illegal "and cannot be possessed, sold or purchased."

"There are no people or places within our jurisdiction that are licenced or exempted from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to be able to sell or distribute these products," South Simcoe police noted in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.