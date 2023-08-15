Woman charged with first-degree murder after 67-year-old man found dead inside Toronto apartment

Toronto police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with the homicide of a man who was found dead in the city’s Weston neighbourhood last week.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers attended an apartment unit in the Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road area, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, and located a man deceased inside.

He was identified as 67-year-old Ahmed Hassan of Toronto.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested a suspect, Sonya Ahenakew of Toronto. She is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police said the suspect and victim were known to each other but did not further specify their relationship.

Ahenakew was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.