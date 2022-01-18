Woman charged with fraud, theft in connection to 'financial irregularities' at Mobile Crisis Services
A woman is facing theft and fraud charges following an investigation into “financial irregularities” at a Regina's Mobile Crisis Services.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said an investigation began in July of 2021, when it was contacted by the organization. During a transition to a new financial management system in March 2021 and an accompanying audit, a pattern of financial irregularities emerged, police said.
Regina’s Mobile Crisis Services confirmed it is the organization involved in the investigation, in an email to CTV News.
RPS said evidence gathered led to charges against 61-year-old Arlene Marie Irving, of Regina.
Irving is charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.
RPS said it learned Irving relocated to British Columbia before the conclusion of the investigation. Local police assisted RPS by serving Irving with a summons to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 17.
Mobile Crisis announced an employee had been fired as a result of a financial investigation, in a news release on Jan. 14.
