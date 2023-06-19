Crash into swamp results in impaired driving charges for woman in Bracebridge
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police in Muskoka charged a motorist with being impaired behind the wheel following a collision into a swampy area over the weekend.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to OPP, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge on Saturday morning.
Police say the vehicle left the roadway and settled into the swamp area off the highway.
Police charged a 25-year-old woman from Etobicoke with impaired operation.
She is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.
-
City of Barrie taking action to enhance safety at park on Ross StreetThe City of Barrie is taking steps to increase safety measures at a public park following recent incidents.
-
Canada Day events to feature citizenship ceremony in Ottawa, cross-country concertCanada Day celebrations this year are set to feature a citizenship ceremony for 17 people in Ottawa, speeches from dignitaries and a cross-country concert with Canadian musicians.
-
Theft suspect sought after multiple items stolen from Huron Church Road storeWindsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a theft on Huron Church Road.
-
Traffic chaos after dump takes out hydro pole in south LondonThe single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the area of White Oak Road near Southdale Road and sent wires down, causing traffic slowdowns.
-
Survey shows some mayoral candidates falling short on transit commitments: TTCridersWith just a week to go before the mayoral byelection, a local transit advocacy group is warning TTC customers about 'red flags' in the policies of four of the top-polling candidates.
-
Teenager in hospital following downtown Winnipeg assaultA 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted after he attempted to stop a fight in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday.
-
'A once in a lifetime opportunity': Production begins on feature film in Sask.Regina based Mind's Eye Entertainment is announcing production has begun on a major feature film in the province.
-
3 Alberta children missing, RCMP worried for their safetyMounties are concerned for the well being of three children who disappeared from St. Albert on Sunday.
-
London, Ont. man charged after threatening officers with wrenchA London man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed the hood of a car with a large wrench and then proceeded to threaten police officers in Old East Village over the weekend.