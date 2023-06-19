Crash into swamp results in impaired driving charges for woman in Bracebridge

Provincial police in Muskoka charged a motorist with being impaired behind the wheel following a collision into a swampy area over the weekend.

According to OPP, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge on Saturday morning.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and settled into the swamp area off the highway.

Police charged a 25-year-old woman from Etobicoke with impaired operation.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.