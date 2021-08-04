Woman charged with impaired driving after driving on wrong side of highway, hitting pickup truck: RCMP
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection to an incident where a car was being driven on the wrong side of the highway and hit a pickup truck.
Manitoba RCMP officers were called to the crash on Highway 59, just south of Birds Hill Park, at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
When Mounties got to the scene, they found a damaged white pickup truck in a ditch. The four people inside the car, three men aged 19 and one 20-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP investigated and determined that a car was being driven on the wrong side of the highway when it hit the pickup truck and caused it to roll. The driver of the vehicle then drove away.
RCMP officers, with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service, were able to find a suspect in Winnipeg.
Police have charged a 41-year-old woman with impaired driving causing bodily harm. This charge has not been proven in court.
The woman has been released to appear in court.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.