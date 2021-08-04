Woman charged with impaired driving after driving on wrong side of highway, hitting pickup truck: RCMP

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection to an incident where a car was being driven on the wrong side of the highway and hit a pickup truck.

Manitoba RCMP officers were called to the crash on Highway 59, just south of Birds Hill Park, at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a damaged white pickup truck in a ditch. The four people inside the car, three men aged 19 and one 20-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP investigated and determined that a car was being driven on the wrong side of the highway when it hit the pickup truck and caused it to roll. The driver of the vehicle then drove away.

RCMP officers, with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service, were able to find a suspect in Winnipeg.

Police have charged a 41-year-old woman with impaired driving causing bodily harm. This charge has not been proven in court.

The woman has been released to appear in court.