Woman charged with impaired driving and assaulting a London police officer

A St. Mary’s woman is facing charges of impaired driving and assaulting a police officer after an incident in the south end of London, Ont. over the weekend.

London police say on Saturday around 10 p.m., a woman was operating a vehicle in a southbound lane of Wellington Road when her vehicle struck another vehicle on the roadway.

The drivers pulled into a parking lot along the side of Wellington Road and police were contacted.

Police say the female driver of one of the vehicles was believed to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested by police.

While at the LPS Headquarters Detention Centre, police say the female suspect assaulted an officer.

The officer did not sustain any physical injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the 32-year-old woman was charged with the following offences:

Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration; and

Assault a peace officer.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on April 18, 2023, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.