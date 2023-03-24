Woman charged with pointing a gun and assaulting an officer in Tecumseh

A woman is facing several weapons charges, including pointing a gun, after an investigation in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP responded to an assist call from members of the Windsor Police Service at an address in the 2000 block of County Road 8 at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Members of Essex County OPP, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit along with Windsor Police Services Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and Windsor Police K9 Units responded to the scene to assist with a female armed with a long gun.

At about 3 p.m., a female was arrested without further incident. She was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the woman has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Assault a peace officer with a weapon (two counts)

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

County Road 8 was closed between County Road 11 and Concession Road 8 for a short period of time but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.