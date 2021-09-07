Woman charged with second-degree murder in central Alberta crash

A 33-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after a 40-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and dropped off at a Drayton Valley hospital with serious injuries.

On Sept. 1, Mounties said a driver left Jonathan James Paul of Calgary at a Drayton Valley hospital shortly after 8 p.m. and immediately drove away.

Paul died in hospital, police said.

RCMP found the scene of the crash a day later: a farm in Breton, Alta.

They arrested Bronwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham of Carstairs, Alta., in Calgary on Sept. 2. She was charged with second-degree murder and will be remanded in custody until her court appearance on Sept. 9.

"Police do not believe this was a random act," the RCMP release reads.

Mounties are asking the public for dash cam footage of the victim's vehicle travelling from Breton to Drayton Valley on Aug. 30 between 7 and 8:30 p.m.