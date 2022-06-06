Woman charged with second-degree murder in Moose Lake homicide

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 26-year-old woman with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a Moose Lake, Man., home.

RCMP officers in Moose Lake were notified of the death around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

When Mounties got to the home, they found a 24-year-old woman who was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Rosemary McNabb, 26, in connection to the incident. She has been charged with second-degree murder. This charge has not been proven in court.

McNabb was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas, Man., on Tuesday.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the homicide.