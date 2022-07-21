Woman charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man she knew through a domestic relationship.
The incident took place on July 15 in the 500 block of Burnell Street. Winnipeg police were called to the incident after members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended to a fire alarm at the Burnell Street apartment building and discovered an injured man.
Police officers found a man with upper body injuries, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died.
The victim was identified as Logan Clarke, an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg.
The homicide unit investigated the incident and allege the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation that ended with the man being stabbed.
On July 20, police arrested a suspect at a home in Wolseley.
Eliah Moonlight Olson, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder, and failure to comply with a probation order. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Olson was taken into custody.
