Woman charged with stealing from boat docked at Chatham boardwalk
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A 39-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she stole from a boat docked at the boardwalk in Chatham.
Police responded to the boardwalk on King Street West in Chatham for a theft complaint on Monday at 4:41 p.m.
Officers say they learned the owner of a boat docked at the boardwalk returned to find the woman taking property from the boat. The woman stayed on the scene until police arrived.
The 39-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested and charged with theft and possessing stolen property. She was released with a future court date of Aug. 17, 2022.
