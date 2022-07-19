Woman charged with stealing from boat docked at Chatham boardwalk

A 39-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she stole from a boat docked at the boardwalk in Chatham.

Police responded to the boardwalk on King Street West in Chatham for a theft complaint on Monday at 4:41 p.m.

Officers say they learned the owner of a boat docked at the boardwalk returned to find the woman taking property from the boat. The woman stayed on the scene until police arrived.

The 39-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested and charged with theft and possessing stolen property. She was released with a future court date of Aug. 17, 2022.