Woman charged with stunt driving in Barrie community

Barrie police say officers stopped a driver for speeding more than double the limit in a community safe zone in the City's southeast end.

Police say the woman was clocked by radar travelling 89 kilometres per hour in a 40 zone along Prince William Way Friday morning.

Officers charged the 24-year-old woman with stunt driving.

The vehicle she was driving was impounded for 14 days; her licence was suspended for 30.

The charge comes after the City installed new 'speed cushions' or cement bumps in various neighbourhoods where speeding is an issue.

The 'traffic calming' measures were installed on Summerset Drive near St. Catherine of Siena School, Pringle Drive between Ruffet Drive and Gross Drive, and Holgate Street near Shear Park.

The City said anyone who feels their neighbourhood is a hot spot for speeders should reach out.