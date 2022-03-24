Woman charged with stunting after Halifax police clock vehicle at 155 km/h

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving 55 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a Halifax Regional Police officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near Wright Avenue.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 155 km/h in a 100-km/h zone.

The woman was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

She was also issued a ticket for failing to provide proof of insurance.

The woman was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.