Woman charged with stunting after speed clocked at 58 km/h over the limit: Halifax Regional Police

A 41-year-old woman is facing a stunting charge after police clocked her vehicle going 58 km/h over the posted speed limit Thursday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., police observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 inbound near Bayers Road in Halifax.

According to police, the officer observed the vehicle's speed at 108 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

The driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The woman was also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded.