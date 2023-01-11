Woman charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 63 km/h over speed limit in Halifax
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving 63 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Bayers Road around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 113 km/h in a 50 km/hzone.
The woman was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.
Police say the woman is also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
