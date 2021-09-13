Woman charged with stunting on Dartmouth highway
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
Halifax police have charged a woman with stunting on a Dartmouth highway on Monday morning.
At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 13, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 in Dartmouth.
Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 138 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.
The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
Police say the driver also had her vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.
