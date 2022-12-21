iHeartRadio

Woman, child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto


A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A woman and a child have been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Cedarvale neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gloucester and Winnett Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 6 p.m. for a collision.

They arrived to find a woman and a child suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre while the child was transported to a pediatric hospital, Toronto paramedics said.

There is no word on their conditions.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION:
Gloucester Grove + Winnett Av
5:53pm
- Woman and Child struck by vehicle
- Woman is being transported to hospital via emergency run
- Child's injuries appear non-life-threatening
- Driver has remained on scene#GO2494668
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 21, 2022
