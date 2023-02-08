Woman, children injured in northwest Calgary crash
CTV News Calgary Senior News Producer/Video Journalist
Shaun Frenette
A woman sustained critical injuries and two children were also hurt in a crash at a northwest Calgary intersection Wednesday evening.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at Nose Hill Drive and Scenic Acres Boulevard N.W.
Two vehicles were involved and one hit a light pole.
EMS says a woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
Two youths were taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Their ages and genders are not available.
Traffic was backed up in the area for much of the evening as police continued their investigation.
-
-
Annual Luther Invitational Tournament welcomed back to the courtIt’s been a long two years since a full fledged tournament has echoed through the gyms at Regina’s Luther College High School.
-
Cartmell town hall fields questions, frustrations with Edmonton's snow removal strategyA city councillor says he's heard Edmontonians' concerns about this year's snow removal 'loud and clear,' especially when it comes to improving communication about neighbourhood blading.
-
Artist working to revitalize back alleys in BurnabyBack alleys are typically seen as dark and dangerous areas but the City of Burnaby is hoping a local artist can help change that perception – one can of spray paint at a time.
-
City councillors aim to reduce 2023 property tax increase in budget talksBarrie city councillors officially kicked off deliberations for the city's 2023 budget with a goal to reduce the proposed property tax rate increase.
-
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuildLike many other Turkish-Canadian Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes in Turkiye from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support survivors and contribute to relief efforts.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in MississaugaA male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday night.
-
'Almost a spiritual connection': Dozens gather in Kananaskis for blind and visually impaired ski eventMore than 70 people are in Kananaskis for this year's event, which brings together skiers from across Canada, the U.S. and a few visitors from Norway and the U.K.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations below 700, 24 deaths addedAlberta now has 683 people in hospital with COVID-19, 22 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.