Woman, children injured in northwest Calgary crash

A woman sustained critical injuries and two children were also hurt in a crash at a northwest Calgary intersection Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Nose Hill Drive and Scenic Acres Boulevard N.W.

Two vehicles were involved and one hit a light pole.

EMS says a woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Two youths were taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their ages and genders are not available.

Traffic was backed up in the area for much of the evening as police continued their investigation.