Woman crashes into LRT equipment, charged with impaired driving: WRPS

A 33-year-old woman faces several charges after crashing her vehicle into LRT equipment in Kitchener on Sunday.

Waterloo regional police said around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Ottawa Street South and Acacia Street.

Police determined the vehicle was driving west on Ottawa Street when the driver lost control and struck a retaining wall and LRT equipment, before coming to rest on the sidewalk and LRT tracks.

LRT service was disrupted in the area for a few hours while police conducted their investigation.

The woman was identified as the driver, located, and arrested a short distance away.

As a result of the investigation, the woman faces the following charges:

Operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply with a breath demand

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Driving a motor vehicle without a licence

Three counts of driving while under suspension

The accused has held in police custody for a bail hearing.

